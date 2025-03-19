Public Health Isle of Man has issued a warning about a diarrhoea and vomiting (D&V) bug currently circulating on the island.
The illness, often caused by viral gastroenteritis, can affect adults, children, and babies, with symptoms typically lasting a few days.
According to Public Health IOM, the best way to prevent the spread of the virus is through regular handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are not effective against the bug.
Those experiencing symptoms are urged to follow the 48-hour rule—staying at home and avoiding school, work, or public places until at least two days after symptoms have stopped.
Viral gastroenteritis, sometimes referred to as Norovirus or the ‘winter vomiting bug,’ causes sudden onset symptoms, including nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, high temperature, headaches, and muscle aches.
The virus spreads easily through close contact with infected individuals, touching contaminated surfaces, or consuming food prepared by someone with the illness.
While the illness is unpleasant, most people recover within two to three days without medical intervention.
Those with underlying health conditions are being encouraged to take extra precautions.
To aid recovery, the NHS recommends staying hydrated, resting, and avoiding solid food until symptoms subside.
Severe dehydration may require medical attention, particularly for vulnerable individuals such as young children, the elderly, or those with pre-existing health issues.
Public Health Isle of Man says it will continue to monitor the outbreak and urges residents to take precautions to prevent further spread.
For more information, visit the Isle of Man Government’s guidance page at https://www.gov.im/dandv or visit the NHS website.
Isle of Man residents are being encouraged to contact their GP if symptoms persist or worsen.