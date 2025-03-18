The Isle of Man's Department of Health and Social Care has vowed to improve its communication and engagement with local charities after a heated debate in Tynwald highlighted significant breakdowns in consultation.
The commitment comes after concerns were raised over a perceived lack of consultation regarding proposed changes to breast cancer screening services.
The issue was brought to the forefront during Tuesday’s House of Keys sitting when Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse questioned Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian on how she planned to respond to a petition calling for the retention of biennial breast screenings.
The public petition, which has gathered more than 3,000 signatures, was launched in response to the recently published Mandate to Manx Care, which outlined potential cost-saving measures for the 2025/26 financial year.
One of the most controversial proposals was an extension of the routine breast screening interval from two years to three, a move that has sparked widespread opposition from the public and healthcare advocates.
Three of the island’s leading breast cancer charities—Breast Cancer Now, Manx Breast Cancer Support, and Isle of Man Breast Care—had planned to stage a protest outside Tynwald on Tuesday morning to voice their concerns.
However, following a meeting with DHSC officials on Friday, the organisations decided to cancel the demonstration after receiving assurances that no changes would be made without proper consultation.
Angie Aire of Breast Cancer Now expressed gratitude to supporters, stating: ‘Thank you to everyone who offered to come and protest with us.
‘We are delighted that we have been listened to and have a guarantee that no changes will take place without consultation with the breast cancer charities and stakeholders in the future.’
Manx Breast Cancer Support confirmed that the charities will now be included in a planned clinical review to ensure their voices are heard in any future decisions affecting screening services.
During the House of Keys debate, Minister Christian said she understands that communication with stakeholders needed to improve.
‘I fully acknowledge the petition regarding breast screening and note the significant public support it has received,’ she said.
‘I am pleased to confirm that after meeting with Manx Breast Cancer Support, we reached a positive and reassuring conclusion for all parties.
‘The Public Health team is reviewing all screening programmes, and any proposed changes will involve engagement with all relevant stakeholders.’
However, some MHKs remained critical of the DHSC’s approach, questioning why charities had not been informed earlier about the proposed changes.
Many pressed the minister on why affected organisations had not been contacted immediately when the Mandate to Manx Care was published.
Ms Christian responded: ‘I was in communication with Manx Breast Cancer Support during that week, which led to Friday’s meeting.
‘I acknowledge that communication and engagement are paramount, and we can do better - and will do better.’
Other MHKs, including Ramsey’s Lawrie Hooper, also urged the government to ensure that organisations with formal agreements with Manx Care are consulted at the earliest stages of policy discussions.
Ms Christian agreed, stating: ‘My door is always open for any charity or member of this court to contact me to verify any facts.’