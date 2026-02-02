A public consultation has opened to help shape the Isle of Man’s next Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA), with residents invited to share their views on pharmacy services across the island.
Launched on Monday (February 2), the survey is seeking feedback from residents, patients, carers and service users on both community-based and hospital pharmaceutical services.
The responses will be used to inform an updated PNA, which will guide future planning and development of pharmacy services.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) last published a Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment in 2019 and has begun refreshing the assessment to ensure it reflects current and emerging community needs, as well as existing pharmacy service provision.
The survey examines the availability, accessibility and quality of services provided by a range of pharmacy teams, including private sector pharmacy providers, Noble’s Hospital Pharmacy, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians working in medical centres, and Manx Care’s Medicines Optimisation team.
Health and Social Care Minister, Claire Christian, commented: ‘By listening to the experiences and expectations of patients, carers and service users we can ensure that the new Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment genuinely reflects the needs of our community.
‘This survey is an important opportunity to strengthen transparency and ensure community perspectives are fully reflected to support the development of high-quality pharmaceutical services for the future.’
The consultation is available online through the Isle of Man Government’s online consultation hub at https://consult.gov.im/
Written responses can also be submitted by email to [email protected] or by post to Strategy and Policy, Department of Health and Social Care, Head Office, 1st Floor Belgravia House, Circular Road, Douglas, IM1 1AE.
Printed copies of the survey can be requested by calling 01624 685816.
The consultation will run for six weeks and is scheduled to close on Friday, March 13.