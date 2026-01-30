Specialist firm AKG has once again given an island firm a B+ (very strong) rating for financial strength.
AKG also renewed the International Financial Group Limited (IFGL’s) five-star service rating for its RL360, RL360° Services and Friends Provident International Limited brands.
In its report, Aylesbury-based ratings firm said: ‘AKG considers IFGL to be a financially strong standalone operation with very strong operational characteristics and strategy.
‘The change in chief executive and other senior management is not expected to change this, and indications are that the team provides a strong basis for development and delivery of further strategies to supplement future growth.’
AKG Financial Analytics Ltd specialise in the provision of ratings, information and market assistance to the financial services industry.
The company’s reports are designed to provide advisers the information they need to assess the relative strengths of offshore long-term insurers.
Rob Allen, who took on IFGL’s chief executive role in May, commented: ‘We are proud to once again receive AKG’s recognition for both our financial strength and service excellence.
‘These ratings reflect the resilience of our business and the dedication of our team. As we continue to evolve and grow, our focus remains firmly on delivering value and security for our customers and partners worldwide.’
- Do you have workplace news to share? Whether it’s a big achievement, a charity initiative, an event, or an employee success story, we’d love to feature it in our newspapers and websites. Email details to [email protected], and be sure to include your phone number so a reporter can verify information if needed. Your workplace’s story matters—help us share it with the Isle of Man community!