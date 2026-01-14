The Isle of Man Constabulary has launched a Firearms and Weapons Surrender Amnesty, giving members of the public the opportunity to hand in unlicensed or unwanted weapons without fear of prosecution for possession at the point of surrender.
This latest amnesty runs from today until Monday, February 2, 2026, and is aimed at encouraging people to safely dispose of firearms, ammunition and other weapons that may be illegally held or no longer wanted.
During the amnesty period, anyone surrendering an item will not face prosecution simply for possessing it when it is handed in.
However, police have stressed that each weapon will be checked, and if it is believed to have been used in a previous crime or is linked to an ongoing investigation, prosecution may still be considered.
Items that can be surrendered include illegally held firearms and ammunition, imitation firearms, air guns, crossbows, unwanted legally held firearms, and other prohibited weapons such as knives, swords, machetes, knuckle dusters, electronic stun devices and noxious sprays.
Weapons can be handed in at Police Headquarters in Douglas, as well as police stations in Ramsey, Peel and Castletown.
The Constabulary has urged anyone bringing a firearm to ensure it is made safe, secured and unloaded, with ammunition transported separately.
Weapons should be taken to police stations discreetly to avoid causing alarm to members of the public.
Those unsure how to transport items safely are advised to contact Police Headquarters to seek advice or arrange collection.
Explosive devices, including grenades, must not be taken to police stations.
Anyone in possession of an explosive device should contact Police Headquarters immediately.
Police have also reminded Part 1 firearms certificate holders that renewal applications must be submitted by Wednesday, April 1, 2026, with applications being accepted from Monday, January 5.
The Constabulary said the island remains a safe place to live and visit, adding that the amnesty is about keeping people safe and reducing the number of weapons in circulation.