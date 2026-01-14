Superdrug is looking to expand by taking over the former Regatta store next door.
The retailer has submitted plans to knock down the partition wall separating the two buildings in Strand Street, Douglas and provide new signage.
The application does not explain the reason for the expansion and what further goods and services might be available to customers.
In the design and access statement, it says: ‘The proposed internal works involve the removal of the dividing wall between the two existing units to create a single, open-plan space, which will then be fully fitted out with appropriate decoration, fixtures, and fittings.’
The application will also include new signage to replace the Regatta frontage which the applicant says ‘has been carefully designed to integrate seamlessly with the new shopfront’.
The application will be considered by planners in due course.