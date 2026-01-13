A woman has said she was made to feel ‘worthless’ after what she described as a year-long campaign of abuse at the hands of her former partner.
Gavin James Laing, 33, has been jailed after admitting domestic abuse which included strangling his partner and pushing her onto the bed while she held their young child.
Laing, of Withington Court, Douglas, appeared for sentencing at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Tuesday after admitting domestic abuse shortly before his trial was due to begin.
Kath Johnson, prosecuting, told the court Laing had been in an on/off relationship with the woman for a number of years.
She said on January 14, 2024, Laing was at the woman’s home and put his hand round her throat and strangled her, leaving a red mark.
Three days later on January 17 he got angry again and pushed her onto her bed while she held their young child and gripped her by the shoulder. The incident left the child crying.
He also subjected her to a number of incidents of verbal abuse, some of which she managed to record.
The final straw came on September 8, 2024, when the woman took the child to Laing’s address as part of the childcare arrangements. But he was angry and shouted at her. She decided to take the child to another relative’s home as she did not want to leave him with Laing while he was upset.
He later called her at work and shouted down the phone at her, demanding he see the child. He kept calling and she had to leave work early. Shortly after, she called the police.
Laing was interviewed the next day and was later charged with domestic abuse.
Mrs Johnson read out a victim impact statement from the woman in which she said: ‘I am emotionally and physically exhausted. He [Laing] always made me feel as if I had done something wrong.
‘I was manipulated, disrespected, intimidated and controlled. I felt like I was constantly walking on eggshells. It was every day, and this was my normal.
‘I did not recognise myself anymore and I was terrified. I have lost my confidence. I feel worthless and unlovable.
The woman also said she was scared to go out in case she bumped into Laing but was now receiving therapy and counselling adding: ‘I hope I can heal and get my life back.’
In mitigation, Laing’s advocate Ian Kermode said his client was ‘mortified’ by his own behaviour and was not seeking to minimise what he had done.
In a letter, Laing said: ‘I am truly sorry for the emotional pain she has experienced due to my conduct. I am doing everything in my power to make sure this never happens again.
Deemster Graeme Cook told Laing his behaviour was appalling.
He said: ‘The ongoing effects on the victim and her child are extremely concerning and I can only hope, in time, she can live a normal life.’
Laing was jailed for 33 months while he was also issued with a Domestic Abuse Protection Order indefinitely which means he cannot contact the woman by any means.