People are being warned not to approach seal pups after reports a member of the public touching one which frightened off its mum.
Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) has condemned the actions as ‘not acceptable behaviour’ following the incident in the south of the island earlier this week.
A spokesman for the MWT said: ‘We have received a report of a seal pup being touched in the south of the island yesterday, which caused its mother to flee into the water.
‘This is not acceptable behaviour. Disturbing seal pups can cause serious harm.
‘The mother may be injured while fleeing. Even worse, she may abandon her pup, leaving it to starve.
‘Please do not touch or approach seals, especially pups, during this sensitive time.’