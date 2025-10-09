A tearoom in Ballasalla has appealed for support because of ‘minimal’ footfall at the venue.
‘The Quirky Teapot’ on Main Road opened earlier this year and offers a range of lunches, homemade bakes and afternoon tea.
However, owner Abby Quirk has admitted the venue is ‘struggling’ and isn’t sure how much longer the tearoom can keep running.
‘I hate reading posts like this, let alone writing one,’ Abby said.
‘We opened to be here for our community and bring people to Ballasalla, yet the footfall is minimal. I don’t know how much longer we can cover the costs before we call it a day.
‘We live for this place, and I don’t want to take drastic measures.
‘Right now, The Quirky Teapot is struggling and we need you.’