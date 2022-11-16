Subscribe newsletter
Pudsey the bear has again come over to celebrate Children in Need in the island.
Today (Thursday), Pudsey will meet with the Lord Mayor of Douglas, Janet Thommney and will also be meeting shoppers on Strand Street to take selfies and raise funds for the charity.
Barclays Bank will be holding bake sales and raffle prizes within their office with the proceeds going to the appeal.
They will also be holding ‘Pudsey’s Pool Tournament’ amongst their employees.
Laxey Primary School took part in the ‘Countryfile Ramble’ yesterday morning for the charity which has been running since 1980 and has raised more than £1 billion for children around the world.
The Laxey and Dhoon school choirs will also be among eight choirs performing this year’s song on the Children in Need song on BBC1 at around 8pm on Friday night.
The performance was filmed in front of the newly-reopened Laxey Wheel.
The University College Isle of Man’s health and social care students will hold a duck race in the hall of the college at lunchtime.
