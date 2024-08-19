A man has been convicted of indecently assaulting a child.
Thomas Murphy, 24, was an expectant father when he carried out the offences.
He was convicted following a jury trial at the Court of General Gaol Delivery last week of three charges of indecent assault but acquitted of a fourth count of the same offence.
Murphy, of Alder Road, Pulrose, will be sentenced on September 30.
He had denied intentionally touching the child inappropriately.
But the jury took just one hour and 45 minutes to reach a unanimous guilty verdict on three of the four counts of indecent assault and not guilty to the fourth.