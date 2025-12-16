The Manxman was forced to return to the Isle of Man this morning due to a medical emergency onboard the Steam Packet’s flagship vessel.
The incident occurred during the early stages of the ship’s scheduled 8am journey to Heysham.
A spokesperson from the Steam Packet commented: ‘Manxman’s crew coordinated with Isle of Man emergency services and an ambulance and paramedics attended when the vessel was alongside.
‘The patient was treated on board then transferred to the ambulance to be taken to hospital.’
The Manxman then resumed its journey at 8.44am, with a scheduled arrival time of 12.05pm in Lancashire.
‘No further details are available at this time,’ the spokesperson added.