QEII High School wants to create its own educational nature pond

QEII High School in Peel is seeking to install an educational nature pond in its nature area across the road from the school complex - ( Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspapers )

Queen Elizabeth II High School in Peel is applying for permission (22/00422/B) to build a wildlife pond in one of the small fields opposite it.

The site is described as the school’s nature area and already contains a greenhouse, used for its allotment club.

The new plans form part of the school’s aim to ‘develop its outdoor environmental education curriculum’ and ‘extend the biodiversity on the school site and encourage the indigenous flora and fauna to flourish’.

Construction (excavation) and maintenance of the pond will be funded by the School Association.

It will include a thermoplastic pond liner which is guaranteed for 40 years, and a plastic ‘dipping platform’ (like a deck) for educational purposes.