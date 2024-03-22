Almost one in four island residents are claiming the state pension.
In response to a Freedom of Information request, the Treasury said the total number paid a state pension in February this year was 20,651.
This figure was made up of 15,139 receiving the old state retirement pension and 5,512 receiving the new Manx state pension.
Treasury said that the total number receiving the Manx pension supplement was 14,560.
Latest estimates put the island’s resident population at 84,500.
The FoI request was submitted by island advocate Ian Kermode who submitted a second one to Treasury asking for details on numbers claiming benefits.
In total 6,066 adults of working age were receiving out-of-work or work-related benefits in February, the response revealed. This is 13.5% of the economically population.
The Treasury confirmed 3,724 were claiming income support during the month, and 2,351 were in receipt of incapacity benefit - made up of 693 on short-term incapacity benefit and 1,658 on long-term incapacity benefit.
In addition, there were 307 receiving Job Seekers’ Allowance and 958 in receipt of Employed Persons Allowance.