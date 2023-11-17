Emergency services have blocked the Quarter Bridge due to a crash.
The incident, which is believed to involve two vehicles, happened early Friday evening.
The incident happened close to the mini roundabout near the landmark Quarterbridge pub.
Quarter Bridge is shut from its junction with Quarterbridge Road to its junction with the Braddan Straight.
New Castletown Road from its junction with Saddle Road to Quarter Bridge is also shut.
The road is expected to be closed until at least 7pm.
We'll be bringing you the latest update on this incident on our live blog below