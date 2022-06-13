Queen’s Baton Relay to arrive today

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will arrive in the Isle of Man today (Wednesday).

The island will be the 68th destination out of 72 Commonwealth nations and territories that the baton will be visiting, arriving from Guernsey.

The Queen’s Baton Relay has been a tradition for the Commonwealth Games since 1958, with this year’s Birmingham 2022 relay starting at Buckingham Palace on October 7, 2021, when the Queen placed her message to the Commonwealth into the baton and passed it to four-time paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox.

During the baton’s time on the island it will visit a number of locations, including Peel Castle, Port Erin, Castle Rushen and Tynwald Hill.

It will also take centre stage at the Isle of Man Commonwealth Games Association’s fundraising gala dinner at the Villa Marina on June 16.

The baton will remain on the island for three days, before being transported to Ronaldsway Airport early afternoon on Friday, June 17, flying to Scotland to continue its 140,000-kilometre journey.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan will welcome the baton to the Isle of Man at the Legislative Buildings at 5.15pm on Wednesday.

From 6.30pm till 7pm on Thursday, time has been allocated for BBC North West Tonight to live broadcast the baton on the island.

Basil Bielich, president of the Isle of Man’s Commonwealth Games Association, said: ‘We are honoured to welcome the baton to the Isle of Man.

‘Its arrival represents an important milestone in our preparations for Team Isle of Man’s participation in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and we are delighted that some of our athletes will be actively involved with the Relay while it is in the Isle of Man.

‘I am delighted that the Isle of Man is a part of this extraordinary journey. It’s a way to highlight and promote the beauty of the island to people across the Commonwealth.’

The Queen’s Baton Relay will complete its journey at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on July 28 2022.