Queen’s Baton Relay visits the Isle of Man

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay visited the island last week.

It was the 68th destination out of 72 Commonwealth nations and territories it’s due to visit.

The Baton was officially welcomed by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan on Wednesday and spent two days touring the island.

Mr Cannan said: ‘It’s wonderful to see the Birmingham 2022 Baton reach the Isle of Man as it comes to the final stages of its nine month journey around the Commonwealth.

‘Our island has a rich sporting heritage of which our community is rightly proud and I know that Team Isle of Man are counting down the days to the Commonwealth Games.’

During its time here the Queen’s Baton Relay and representatives from the Isle of Man’s Commonwealth Games Association took part in numerous activities and festivities, including a special visit to the Viking longboats in Peel.

It also paid a visit to the CGA Gala Dinner which was held at the Villa Marina. Over 200 guests helped to raise thousands of pounds to support meeting the costs involved in sending Team Isle of Man athletes to compete at the Games in Birmingham.

Since its inaugural appearance at the Cardiff 1958 Commonwealth Games, the Queen’s Baton Relay has been a tradition for the Commonwealth Games.

The relay started at Buckingham Palace on October 7, when Her Majesty The Queen placed her message to the Commonwealth into the Baton.