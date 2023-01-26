Three government ministers were the star attraction at a Chamber of Commerce breakfast briefing event at the Comis Hotel.
Chief Minister Alf Cannan, Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson, and Enterprise Minister Lawrie Hooper reflected on the challenges of the past 24 months and the opportunities ahead.
They also shared their ambitions for the economy and the island’s future – and dealt with some challenging questions.
The event, which was sponsored by Conister Bank, was a sellout. The audience, who came from every sector of the island’s business community heard their thoughts on the economic challenges and opportunities that the island faces.
The event, to which the media are no longer invited, was chaired by Chamber president Kristan MacDonald.
The ministers delivered their take in the Island Plan and Economic Strategy and their key priorities at present – not least the current skills and workforce challenges common to all western economies. There were multiple questions ably fielded by the ministers and Kristan.
Some of them were reflected back on the audience, seeking answers to what businesses could do to support them in dealing on so many fronts.
Chamber chief executive officer Rebecca George thanked the ministers, sponsor Conister Bank, and everyone in the audience who attended.
She said: ‘We had a fantastic turnout – the highest member attendance yet – providing ample opportunity for networking.
‘Valuable insight was provided into a wide range of topics with a focus on the post-Covid19 cost of living challenges facing our economy and island. Most of all it demonstrated to members that the Chamber has great access to the most powerful influencers on our economy.
‘We are positive in our provocative questioning and challenging and we also share all issues in open and honest dialogue. It is in all of our interests for business and the economy to succeed.
‘Chamber is committed to direct engagement, sharing data and providing timely feedback on what’s going on, “on the ground” in our economy, that impacts private and third sectors and Treasury revenue.
‘This is especially important in our local economy right now.’