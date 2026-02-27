A drug dealer has been warned he faces jail after admitting offering to supply cocaine.
But Michael John Westhead’s co-accused, Owen Williams, walked free from court after the Crown said it would produce no evidence for the three charges he had faced.
Deemster Graham Cook warned Westhead: ‘All sentencing options including immediate custody will be available to me.’
Westhead, aged 41, of Broadway, Douglas, had been accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
But this charge was dropped after the defendant pleaded guilty at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday to a charge of offering to supply cocaine.
The offence is alleged to have been committed in November 2023.
The court heard that Westhead had advanced a basis of plea which was accepted by the prosecution.
Sentencing was adjourned pending psychiatric and social inquiry reports. He was remanded in custody.
Prosecutor Roger Kane said the Crown accepted the defendant had had vulnerabilities at the time of the offence.
Mr Williams, aged 32, of Springfield Road, Douglas, had faced three charges to which he had pleaded not guilty - the unlawful supply of both cocaine and cannabis, and participating in a criminal organisation.
But Deemster Cook told him he could leave the court after hearing that the Crown would be offering no evidence for any of these charges.