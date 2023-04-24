There are 30 questions for today's Tynwald sitting.
Tynwald sits from 10.30am.
They questions are:
For Oral Answer
1. The Hon. Member for Douglas South, Mrs Christian, to ask the Chief Minister –
Whether, and if so to what extent, he was involved in any discussions and decisions after 9th August 2022 in relation to pursuing or withdrawing the High Court appeal in the case of Department of Health and Social Care v Dr Rosalind Ranson which was heard on 6th October 2022.
2. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Chief Minister –
On what dates the Council of Ministers has been updated on airport parking charges.
3. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure –
Why his department has proposed to reduce the time limit for free parking at the airport and to rebrand long stay parking as seasonal parking; and if he will make a statement.
4. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure –
How much has been collected in parking charges from users of the airport in each of the last six months, and how much is projected in the next six months.
5. The Hon. Member for Douglas South, Mrs Christian, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure –
What economic and equality impact assessments will have been completed before the Airport parking charges change.
6. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure –
What consultation process has been adopted for the proposed Isle of Man Airport Parking Places (Amendment) Order; whether the process complies with the Council of Ministers’ Public Engagement and Consultation Principles (GD 2017/0061); and if he will make a statement.
7. The Hon. Member for Douglas South, Mrs Christian, to ask the Minister for Health and Social Care –
What impact Eurovision 2023 has had on a) the delivery of patient services in Liverpool, b) the cost of patient services in Liverpool, and c) the cost of travel and accommodation for patients accessing services in Liverpool.
8. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Health and Social Care –
Whether in his opinion the response issued on 6th April 2023 to Freedom of Information request 2937137 was correct to the extent that it referred to his Department and to Manx Care; and if he will make a statement.
9. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for Health and Social Care –
What progress has been made to with the Healthcare Reform Bill; and when it is expected a) to go out to public consultation and b) to enter the Branches10. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Glover, to ask the Minister for Justice and Home Affairs –
How many threats to staff working in education and health settings have been referred to the police since 1st January 2023, and how many investigations have been opened.
11. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Wannenburgh, to ask the Minister for the Cabinet Office –
What the overall wage bill was on 31st March 2016, 31st March 2021 and 31st March 2023 for the public bodies whose employees were included in Written Answer W-202301-0619.
12. The Hon. Member for Rushen, Dr Haywood, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –
What progress has been made since December 2022 with the plans to replace Castle Rushen High School.
13. The Hon. Member for Rushen, Mr Speaker, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –
If she will provide an update on the replacement Castle Rushen High School.
14. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Glover, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –
What the proposed timeline is for the development of the new Castle Rushen High School and Southern Regional Pool.
15. The Hon. Member for Douglas South, Mrs Christian, to ask the Minister for Enterprise –
What role the Government has in ensuring Manx residents have access to credit cards accounts with UK lenders; and if he will make a statement.
16. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Enterprise –
If he will make a statement on the availability of credit cards for small business owners and other Island residents.
17. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for Enterprise –
Further to the Answers given in the House of Keys on 8th November 2022, what engagement his Department and the wider Government have had with credit card providers to ensure residents can access credit cards; and what engagement has taken place with businesses to identify an on-Island solution to this issue.
18. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Glover, to ask the Minister for Enterprise –
What talks have taken place with Barclaycard over their wrongly issued email to Island customers informing them their accounts would be closing unless they provided a UK address; and if he will make a statement.
19. The Hon. Member for Rushen, Mr Speaker, to ask the Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture –
When her department suspended its statutory nuisance investigation service, and why; what demand there has been for this service; and what plans she has to restore it.
20. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Chair of the Manx Utilities Authority –
What engagement the Authority has had with on-Island businesses and organisations wishing to start up renewable energy projects in the last 12 months; and what the result of such engagement has been.
21. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Chair of the Manx Utilities Authority –
Further to his answers in the House of Keys on March 28, 2023, when the Future Energy Delivery Strategy and Stability Studies Report will be publicly available; and when he will fulfil his commitment to circulate additional information.
22. The Hon. Member for Rushen, Dr Haywood, to ask the Chair of the Office of Fair Trading –
How many complaints about Island Energy billing problems have been received in 2023; how many remain unresolved; and if he will make a statement
23. The Hon. Member for Douglas South, Mrs Christian, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure –
What the policy is on maintenance and accessibility standards for parks and play areas which are looked after by local authorities.
24. The Hon. Member for Douglas South, Mrs Christian, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure –
What equality impact assessments have been done by his Department on parks and play areas since the Equality Act 2017 came into effect.
25. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure –
Further to the answers he gave in Tynwald Court on 15th November 2022, when the works he identified on Tromode Road including flood defences will be commenced and completed, and when he will fulfil the commitment he gave to circulate smiley data, speed testing data and accident data.
26. The Hon. Member for Rushen, Mr Speaker, to ask the Minister for Health and Social Care –
Whether he agrees with Manx Care's assessment of their level of underfunding against the Mandate.
27. The Hon. Member for Douglas South, Mrs Christian, to ask the Minister for Health and Social Care –
Whether Manx Care is considering closing its out-of-hours GP service.
28. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Glover, to ask the Minister for Health and Social Care –
What progress has been made towards an Autism Spectrum Condition Strategy; and if he will make a statement.
29. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Wannenburgh, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –
Whether the Department has issued guidance to schools on reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) panels; whether any modifications have been made to any school buildings using RAAC; and if so what evaluations have taken place.
30. The Hon. Member for Rushen, Mr Speaker, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –
If she will make a statement on the progress of the childcare strategy.