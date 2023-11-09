The integrity of the island’s Covid review continues to come under the spotlight – with questions on it due to be heard at this week’s House of Keys sitting.
Chairman of independent inquiry Kate Brunner KC has refuted claims by journalist Paul Moulton that he was urged to delay his investigations into the early days of the government’s pandemic response.
Mr Moulton said there had been an attempt to gag him. But Ms Brunner insisted she had not tried to stop him pursuing Freedom of Information requests.
Douglas South MHK Claire Christian has tabled a House of Keys question to the Chief Minister, asking how many subject access requests have been received relating to correspondence surrounding the Brunner Inquiry. She will also query what policy governs the process for responding to such requests.
Residents have a right of access to personal data and to check the accuracy of that data by making a subject access request.
In other questions, former government minister Chris Thomas will quiz the Chief Minister on the operation of the £100m Economic Strategy Fund launched this year.
Mr Thomas will ask what funding commitments have been made from the fund broken down by project and bidder; and how these funded projects align to the objectives of the government’s economic strategy.
Another former minister David Ashford will ask Lawrie Hooper, the current Health Minister, what progress has been made in reopening the private medical wing at Noble’s Hospital.
The private patients’ unit closed in January 2019 - in what was supposed to a temporary measure lasting up to 18 months to allow for the facility’s complete refurbishment.
In May this year, Mr Hooper told the Keys that the unit is currently being used to help reduce the backlog in elective surgery resulting from the impact of Covid.
But he said it may be possible for Manx Care to begin some private work in partnership with private healthcare insurers going into 2024.
Both Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHKs, Tim Glover and Jason Moorhouse, have tabled questions about windfarm surveys at Castletown Bay due to start this month.