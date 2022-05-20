Race the Sun raises £14k for the Children’s Centre

Race the Sun, the Children Centre’s popular charity fundraising challenge, took place on the Raad ny Foillan coastal footpath on Saturday.

Starting in Peel at sunrise (5.05am), the relay race saw teams of 10 trying to complete a lap of the island before the sun set at 9.25pm.

Joff Whitten, head of the Children’s Centre said: ‘We are so proud of Race the Sun.

‘A total of 36 teams of 10 took part this year and everyone at the Children’s Centre gets involved, from the organising and marshalling, to the cheering on and even running as part of the teams.

‘The atmosphere and energy it creates across the island is just fantastic, in particular this year we have to give a huge credit to the amazing efforts of Team Waldo, who without doubt are the most enthusiastic traffic cones we’ve ever seen.

‘As the event has grown over the years, we love seeing all levels of teams are taking part, from those where the aim is to make it round, to the fast teams at the front aiming for the quickest time.

‘Everyone is kind, friendly and supportive of one another while taking on an incredible challenge. For us, it really just embodies what we’re all about, creating a kind and compassionate environment when people are taking on challenges of their own. We can’t wait for next year already.’

Mr Whitten added: ‘We haven’t received all the fundraised money in just yet but we estimate this year’s Race the Sun, will have raised in the region of £14,000.

‘This enables us to continue providing support for children, young people and families when they are faced with challenges in their lives.’