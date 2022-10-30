Rain and possible thunder
Sunday 30th October 2022 7:03 am
Castletown at 7.01am (Isle of Man Government )
The weather forecast from Neil Young at the Met Office:
Showers becoming more widespread and frequent this morning, some of them heavy with a small risk of thunder, the showers becoming scattered during this afternoon with bright intervals then mostly dry this evening. Fresh or strong southerly winds, slowly veering southwest; temperature 14 or 15°C at best.
Outlook
Patchy light rain developing tomorrow morning, becoming more persistent tomorrow afternoon still with fresh to strong winds. Less windy on Tuesday with bright spells and a few showers, then wet on Wednesday with gale force southerly winds.
Forecast by
Sunrise: 7:15am Today Sunset: 4:49pm Today
