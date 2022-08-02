Rain at first, drier later
The weather forecast by Stephanie Howland at the Met Office:
Cloudy this morning with some hill fog and outbreaks of rain and drizzle, then turning drier and brighter into the afternoon with sunny spells breaking through.
A fresh south-westerly wind with temperatures reaching up to 21°C in the north of the island.
Tomorrow will be mainly dry and bright with sunny intervals, though there is a chance of the odd shower passing through in the afternoon and evening.
Moderate to fresh southwest winds which will begin to veer northwest and ease later in the day with top a temperature around 19°C.
Outlook
Mainly dry with sunny spells on Thursday, a moderate to fresh north or northwest wind and a maximum temperature of 17°C.
Sunrise: 5:33am Today
Sunset: 9:16pm Today
