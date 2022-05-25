Rain at first, sunny spells later

The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Outbreaks of rain to start the day but these will clear away mid-morning, giving some bright or sunny spells during the afternoon. A fresh to strong southwest wind will veer west and ease as the rain clears. Top temperature reaching 16°C.

Another spell of rain will arrive overnight into Thursday, but this will clear around midday leaving the afternoon mostly dry and bright. A fresh to strong west to southwest wind with a top temperature of 15°C.

Outlook

Dry and bright on Friday with some sunny intervals and a fresh to strong westerly wind, which will decrease and veer northwest early afternoon.

The weekend is also looking dry and sunny.