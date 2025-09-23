Despite heavy rain, more than 250 determined walkers took part in charity Sight Matters’ annual Ivan Soulsbury Coast 2 Coast Walk recently.
The latest walk was named in honour of long-time supporter Ivan who last year pledged £1,000 for every walker who took part.
Ivan returned this year to officially start the event, delivering a short speech that set a positive and determined tone before the walkers set off.
More than 250 determined walkers braved the wet conditions to complete the 12-mile route from Douglas to Peel.
Participants ranged widely in age and ability, with people of all backgrounds — including those with disabilities — coming together to take part.
Chief executive of the charity which helps helps people with sight loss, Cathryn Bradley, said: ‘The rain may have poured, but the enthusiasm and commitment from every single walker, volunteer, and supporter shone through.
‘We are hugely grateful to everyone who took part and to those who donated. The £6,000 raised will make a real difference to the lives of blind and visually impaired people across the island.
‘Sight Matters thanks Conister Bank for its generous sponsorship, and to the many volunteers who helped ensure the event could run smoothly and safely despite the weather.’
Douglas Grant, managing director at Conister Bank, added: ‘We’re incredibly proud to support the Ivan Soulsbury Coast 2 Coast Walk and the vital work of Sight Matters.
‘The resilience and spirit shown by every participant, especially in such challenging weather. It is a true reflection of the island’s community values.
‘At Conister Bank, we believe in backing initiatives that promote inclusion and independence, and this event exemplifies both. Congratulations to everyone involved for making such a meaningful impact.’
The funds raised this year will directly support Sight Matters’ essential services and projects — from practical assistance and emotional support, to social opportunities that help people with sight loss live independently and with confidence.