The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Outbreaks of rain or drizzle for much of the day as hill fog becomes extensive and the south or southeast winds freshen.
Rain or drizzle tending to clear to showers this evening as the wind settles north or northwest. Temperatures around 16°C.
Mainly dry with sunny spells tomorrow. Light to moderate mainly northwest wind and a top temperature 19°C.
Outlook
Often dry on Thursday and Friday but then becoming unsettled for the weekend.
Sunrise: 5:09am
Sunset: 9:40pm