A 17-year-old student has been appointed the Isle of Man’s new Manx Youth Bard following a ceremony at Douglas City Library.
Matilda Watson, who attends Queen Elizabeth II High School, was installed into the role after being selected from three shortlisted candidates.
Judges said she stood out with a submission of three poems written in Manx Gaelic.
The Manx Youth Bard role mirrors that of the adult Manx Bard, encouraging an appreciation of poetry while promoting the Isle of Man through public events, commissioned works and cultural initiatives.
Watson, a fluent Manx speaker, said she hopes to use her year in the position to promote the island’s language and culture while encouraging more young people to write poetry.
‘I am excited about the role, and it’s an amazing opportunity,’ she said. ‘I am grateful to have been chosen, as the other candidates were so brilliant.’
Judge Annie Kissack, the fifth Manx Bard, said the panel had been ‘surprised and delighted’ to receive a full submission in Manx Gaelic for the first time in the competition’s history.
‘In this Year of the Manx Language, Blein ny Gaelgey, Matilda impressed the judges with her love of the language, her imaginative poetry and her plans to encourage other youngsters to become involved in writing in both Manx and English,’ Annie said.
Bridge Carter, founder of the Manx Bard and Manx Youth Bard initiatives, praised the quality of entries from all three finalists.
‘Having the title will enable her to grow as a poet and collaborate with other Bards and Youth Bards and the wider poetry community,’ she said. ‘We look forward to reading Matilda’s work and seeing it performed.’
The outgoing seventh Manx Youth Bard, Ellie Reynolds, reflected on her time in the role, describing it as ‘incredible’.
‘Meeting so many other wonderful poets has been inspiring and it has been lovely to be welcomed into such a beautiful community,’ she said.
Among those attending the event were Lady Lorimer MBE and the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, both supporters of the Manx Bard initiative, as well as the Deputy Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Peter Washington.
The ceremony was compered by the current Manx Bard, Bradley Chambers, and included poetry performances alongside music from Susie Coyle and Mary Molloy.
The Manx Youth Bard scheme is sponsored by Aura Bar and Grill in Douglas, with refreshments at the event sponsored by Bridge to Justice Ltd.
The wider Manx Bard programme is sponsored by the Isle of Man Arts Council and supported by Culture Vannin.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.