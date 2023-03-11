The amber weather warning for frost and ice is in force until 10am today.
The view from the Bungalow, just before 11am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
A cold start this morning with a risk of ice, and it will soon become cloudy with rain arriving later in the afternoon and into the evening, this initially falling as snow over high ground (above about 500 feet).
The south or southeast winds will increase through the day, becoming fresh to strong later, with the maximum temperature 6 Celsius.
Later tonight the rain will clear away, then tomorrow will be quite mild although also rather breezy and cloudy, with rain developing after a dry start.
The view of Snaefell just before 7am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
Outlook
Heavy rain tomorrow night, this clearing away later on Monday.
Sunrise: 6:44am
Sunset: 6:14pm Today