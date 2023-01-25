The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Further spells of rain and drizzle this morning with hill fog, then clearing from about late morning to leave the rest of the day mostly dry and bright with sunny intervals developing. The moderate west to southwest wind will veer to the northwest and freshen. Top temperature 9°C.
Sunrise:
8:18am Today
Sunset:
4:45pm Today
Outlook
A generally dry and bright day tomorrow with sunny spells, and a light to moderate northerly wind. Temperatures reaching about 8°C at best.
Dry on Friday but rather cloudy with light to moderate westerly breezes.