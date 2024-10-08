A service which provides extra support for pregnant women who have previously lost a baby has been reinstated.
Manx Care has announced the Rainbow Care Service which coincides with Baby Loss Awareness Week (October 9-15).
The service is offered to any birthing parent who is with child and who has previously lost a baby at or above 16 weeks. The aim of these antenatal appointments is to give people extra time and support throughout their pregnancy with a named contact to help them through the journey.
Chasing Rainbows Charity is providing the service with lanyards and bracelets to be worn to appointments, so that those who have experienced baby loss are immediately identifiable to colleagues (if they wish to be).
Baby Loss Awareness Week is a time for bereaved parents and families from all over the world to commemorate the lives of their babies that were taken too soon.
Noble’s Hospital will be illuminated blue and pink during this week in support and there will be a table set up in Noble’s Foyer with bereavement information available.
Dianne Rubery, lead midwife for bereavement, said: ‘It is wonderful that the Rainbow Care Service is reinstated. Losing a child is extremely difficult and it is natural for those who have fallen pregnant again to be apprehensive.
‘We want to ensure that those parents receive the support that they need going forward.
‘The appointments can cover anything people are worried about in their current pregnancy and will be specific to their own needs, from monitoring the baby’s movement, discussing tests, scans and answering any questions parents may have.’