Rainbow update for town hall

Buchanan & Pitts were tasked with adding the rainbow design to Castletown town hall

Castletown Civic Centre has seen a few more colours added to its walls this week.

Courtesy of Buchanan & Pitts, an LGBTQ+ pride rainbow has been painted on the lower half of the building.

Last year, the company played a big part in painting the building pink in support of the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group.

Posting on social media following the building’s face-lift, director of Isle of Pride, Carole Male, said: ‘As always Castletown Commissioners are ahead of the game. Our town hall was painted today in pride colours. Pride represents: Pride-Respect-Inclusion-Diversity-Equality.

‘Isle of Pride is also focusing on legacy – making lasting differences to people’s lives.