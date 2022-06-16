Rainbow update for town hall
Castletown Civic Centre has seen a few more colours added to its walls this week.
Courtesy of Buchanan & Pitts, an LGBTQ+ pride rainbow has been painted on the lower half of the building.
Last year, the company played a big part in painting the building pink in support of the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group.
Posting on social media following the building’s face-lift, director of Isle of Pride, Carole Male, said: ‘As always Castletown Commissioners are ahead of the game. Our town hall was painted today in pride colours. Pride represents: Pride-Respect-Inclusion-Diversity-Equality.
‘Isle of Pride is also focusing on legacy – making lasting differences to people’s lives.
‘We’re not just having a party at our Isle of Pride Festival on August 13, our charity works all year through. Bring your family along to our Festival at the Villa Marina for a fun day of great entertainment.’
