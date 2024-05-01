Ramsey Town Commissioners are seeking initial expressions of interest for operating and maintaining the BMX Track within Mooragh Park.
Those who wish to express their interest have to answer questions in an online survey, including: ‘please provide brief details of what you, or the organisation you represent, would like to do with the BMX Track’.
The track, which is used by many people in a popular area in Ramsey, has also previously been vandalised.
Back in 2019, BMX Isle of Man posted on Facebook: ’As you can see, the people of Ramsey are not happy that we have given them a top end BMX track to ride on.
’It looks as if they still feel the need to smash up the area around the track. Shame on you whoever you are.’