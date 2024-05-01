Police have said there’s a road traffic collision at Ballaugh Bridge.
Due to the incident, the A3 between Ballaugh Bridge and the entrance to the Orrisdale Loop Road is currently closed.
Traffic from north heading west at this time are being diverted via Ballaugh Cronk to Kirk Michael.
The Police statement added that any traffic heading north from Kirk Michael will ‘unfortunately be turned around’ until Police clear the scene.
One person commented on the post adding that the Bollyn Road was ‘gridlocked’, with Police replying that ‘unfortunately multiple incidents at once took a while getting everyone in one place’. There’s been no estimated time of the road reopening as of yet, nor any information on the seriousness of the incident.
Bus services between Ramsey and Peel are also affected due to the RTC.
Buses from Peel will turn at Douglas Road Corner and wait their time returning to Peel and buses from the Ramsey direction will turn at Curraghs Wildlife Park and wait their time to return to Ramsey.