With the Pre-TT Classic and Southern 100 road races fast approaching, Department of Infrastructure crews are set to carry out highway preparations next week.
The Blackford’s Pre-TT Classic Road Races span over May 24, 25 and 26, while the Southern 100, known as the friendly races, will take place on July 8, 9, 10 and 11.
While DoI and its contractors carry out kerb painting and other preparations to the Billown Circuit, temporary speed restrictions will be in place from 6am on Tuesday, May 7 until 6pm on Friday, May 10.
The sections of the course that ordinarily are derestricted from a speed limit will have a temporary 40mph limit.
These include the A5 Castletown to Port Erin Road; A28 Ballakeighan Road; A7 Douglas Road and the A3 Malew Road.
The section of the Castletown Bypass that is ordinarily subject to a 50pm speed limit will also be reduced to 40mph.
The DoI say these restrictions are to reduce traffic speed in order for crews to carry out the work safely ahead of the racing.