Ramsey’s new lifeboat officially enters service
Ramsey’s new Shannon class lifeboat, 13-42 Ann and James Ritchie ll, has officially entered service.
The new £2.2 million, jet powered boat is faster, more manoeuvrable and equipped with more modern technology than the town’s pervious Mersey class, Ruby Clery and arrived in the island at the beginning of March.
A RNLI spokesperson said: ‘After many, many weeks of drills and intense training, RNLI assessors have deemed that Ramsey’s ashore and afloat crew members have successfully demonstrated their ability to safely operate the Shannon lifeboat and its launch and recovery unit.
‘We have metamorphosed from a Mersey station into a Shannon station. A new era in saving lives at sea has begun for Ramsey RNLI and its volunteers.
‘ Well done, many congratulations and thank you to all of our crew, both ashore and afloat, for your dedication and enthusiasm. You have worked hard for this moment.
‘May we also take this chance to extend our thanks to the RNLI for providing such an amazing craft and launch and recovery unit; to all RNLI fundraisers, donors and supporters for enabling this day; to the RNLI’s trainers and assessors who have assisted us in achieving this day; to our neighbours for patiently tolerating any upheaval we may have caused; finally, thank you to our families, loved ones and friends for enduring our extended absences for training during the last three months or so. Thank you to you all.’
