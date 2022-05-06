Ramsey’s new lifeboat officially enters service

Ramsey’s new Shannon class lifeboat, 13-42 Ann and James Ritchie ll, has officially entered service.

The new £2.2 million, jet powered boat is faster, more manoeuvrable and equipped with more modern technology than the town’s pervious Mersey class, Ruby Clery and arrived in the island at the beginning of March.

A RNLI spokesperson said: ‘After many, many weeks of drills and intense training, RNLI assessors have deemed that Ramsey’s ashore and afloat crew members have successfully demonstrated their ability to safely operate the Shannon lifeboat and its launch and recovery unit.

‘We have metamorphosed from a Mersey station into a Shannon station. A new era in saving lives at sea has begun for Ramsey RNLI and its volunteers.

‘ Well done, many congratulations and thank you to all of our crew, both ashore and afloat, for your dedication and enthusiasm. You have worked hard for this moment.