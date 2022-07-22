Random patrols to take place at airport from now on
Subscribe newsletter
Random patrols will now be undertaken at Ronaldsway Airport’s car park and penalties will be issued to anyone who hasn’t paid for parking.
Member for the Department of Infrastructure Tim Glover said in Tynwald last week that the department had not had to issue any penalties for non-payment of parking since the implentation of the new parking app on May 24.
This was due to the government granting users a ‘grace period’ to allow them time to be made aware of the new payment method and support could be given where necessary.
This period has now ended.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse also asked how much revenue has been received each week since the app, RingGo, came into place from airport car parking charges.
Mr Glover said the total revenue from May 24 to July 10 came to £55,363, with the week of June 13 to 19 bringing in the most money (£10,417).
Mr Moorhouse wanted to know if money gained from the car parking fees would be used to improve the experience at the airport, to which Mr Glover said there were no figures on how much would go to the airport experience.
‘But that is certainly my aim, to improve the airport experience as much as possible,’ he said.
The introduction of the cashless parking system, which can be downloaded free from the Apple or Google Play stores, came after the barriers to the car park had been broken for months during the pandemic.
Payment can be made online using ringgo.co.uk. Anyone who doesn’t have a smartphone can call 825717 and use a pre-registered payment card.
A further option is available by visiting the information desk inside the airport building, providing their vehicle registration and using a payment card.
It’s not possible to pay at the desk using cash.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |