The silver trophy acquired by a Cheshire auction house is believed to have been awarded to the winner of the famous Manx Derby more than 100 years ago.
The unique item will now be sold to the highest bidder at an event hosted by Ashley Waller Auctioneers in Lower Withington next month.
Cast in silver, the trophy depicts a jokey sitting astride a racehorse.
On the base of the trophy is an engraving which lists the names of the winning jokey and horse - Vice Regent, J. Nolan UP - who won the Manx Derby on September 5, 1922.
The item is currently owned Peter Swift who lives in Lower Peover, Cheshire.
The trophy had belonged to his uncle, Captain Michael Henry Anthony Swift from Southport, who served in the Merchant Navy.
It was among the possessions left in the care of Peter and his relatives following the Captain’s death last year.
Peter said the piece always had pride of place in the late uncle’s home.
‘We think he was given a trophy from some very close friends of his, Donald and Auriel Evans, who lived in Ontario Canada,’ he said.
‘They were very horsey people, and always on holiday and always going to the races.’
The Manx Derby is thought to be among the oldest horse races history.
The race is named after the 7th Earl of Derby, who also held the title of Lord of Mann.
He organised the first race and donated a cup for the winners, which since became known as the ‘Manx Derby Cup’.
The trophy - listed by auctioneers as ‘rare’ - was designed by Wilhelm Zwick (1871-1916) who was a German postwar and contemporary artist.
It was manufactured by J.P Kayser & Sons of Krefeld in 1910.
Auctioneers estimate that the lot could fetch up to a £1,000 when it goes under the hammer next month.
Although Peter described the item as a ‘treasure’, he confessed that he and his relatives had no emotional attachment to the piece and was keen that the piece found an owner who would appreciate its significance.
‘Hopefully it'll go to someone who it means something to or who will get a lot more pleasure,’ he said.
‘Hopefully it has another life, which would be lovely.’
The auction is set to take place on December 4 in Cheshire and bids can be registered online.