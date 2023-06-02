Adam Diver, the first to complete the 32 mile swim across the Irish Sea, was invited to Government House to meet with the Lieutenant Governor.
Adam set off from St Bee’s beach near Whitehaven on Monday morning arriving safely at Port Moar beach around 3 pm Wednesday, where his family was waiting for him.
His swim put him into the Guiness Book of World Records as the first person to swim from the UK to the Isle of Man.
Mr Diver, aged 45 from Fleetwood in Lancashire used the swim to raise money for burnley-based charity Healthier Heroes CIC, which helps veterans overcome social isolation, homelessness and improve mental health and wellbeing in the community
A spokesperson for Government Hous said: ‘His Excellency was thrilled to welcome retired Army Captain Adam Diver and his family to Government House, following his record-breaking charity swim across the Irish Sea in support of Healthier Heroes CIC.
‘The completion of the challenge to raise awareness of veterans and to support the charity, of which Adam is a trustee, has raised over £12,000.
‘His Excellency was delighted to be able to celebrate Adam’s record-setting swim with him and gave him a Governor’s coin as a keepsake.
‘Well done Captain Adam Diver and all his support team on an amazing achievement.’