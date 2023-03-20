This year is set to break the record for the most cruise ship visits to the Isle of Man.
According to government figures, there are 59 cruise ships scheduled to visit the island throughout 2023, eight more than the previous record of 47 in 2019.
There is set to be a total of 18,346 passengers and 15,764 crew on board these ships, which would bring in valuable tourism to the island.
The island began welcoming cruise ships back in April 2022, following the Covid-19 pandemic, with 42 ships visiting throughout the year.
Tim Crookall MHK, the politician in the Department for Enterprise with responsibility for tourism, said: ‘We are delighted by the recovery witnessed throughout 2022 and are pleased to report on the expected record number of cruise calls for this year.
‘The 2022–2032 Visitor Economy Strategy, ‘Our Island, Our Future’, recognises the cruise industry as a key component in supporting visitor spend on-island, with a large number of passengers and crew coming ashore also enjoying the local hospitality and retail scene, as well as the role it plays in helping to extend the visitor season.’
The first cruise booked to visit the island is Spitsbergen, arriving this Sunday, March 26, and is chartered by Norwegian operator Hurtigruten Expeditions, carrying about 180 passengers and 70 crew members as part of the ‘British Isles Cruise’ route.
The largest cruise ship scheduled to dock in the island is the Nieuw Statendam cruise ship from the Holland America cruise line, with 2660 passengers scheduled to visit the island on August 16, along with 1025 crew members.
Of the 59 cruises, the Isle of Man will host 19 inaugural visits this year, with commemorative plaques to be presented to the captain of each ship to celebrate the vessel’s first visit to the island.
Mr Crookall said: ‘The outlook for the island as a cruise destination looks very positive, with 44 ships already booked for 2024, and bookings in place for 2025.
‘Passengers and crew who choose to come on shore are provided with opportunities to connect with our landscape and wildlife, fascinating heritage and the local arts community through guided tours and walks, as well as participating in bespoke activities and unique Manx experiences which celebrate our island and benefit local businesses.’