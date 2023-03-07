The Red Arrows will be returning to the island’s skies in June as part of the TT festival.
The Royal Air Force’s famous aerobatic team will put on a display over Douglas Bay on Wednesday, June 8.
The Department of Enterprise said: ‘The Red Arrows display is synonymous with the TT and spectators can look forward to watching the world-renowned air display over Douglas Bay on Thursday, June 8 at 7.30pm.’
l The Department has also confirmed that the firework display will also be returning to Douglas Bay, taking place on the evening of Friday, June 9 at 11pm.