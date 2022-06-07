Red Arrows return to island’s skies tonight

The Red Arrows will be on display in Manx skies tonight, performing in Douglas at 7.30pm.

The last time the famous planes were in the Isle of Man was in August last year, and return this evening for the TT.

First the RAF aerobatic team will fly from Gloucestershire to Anglesey at 4pm, and then leave Anglesey at 7.14pm, and will arrive in Douglas to start the display at 7.30pm.

It will take 16 minutes for the planes to travel from Anglesey to Douglas - just 42 seconds faster than the outright TT lap record that rider Peter Hickman recorded in 2018, where he averaged a speed of 135.452mph around the Mountain Course.