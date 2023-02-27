Coastguards and Department of Infrastructure staff have been dealing with what is believed to be a red diesel spill in Peel this morning.
Peel Coastguard said: 'We were paged to reports of a large oil spill at Peel breakwater.
'Absorbent booms were deployed first, then the large containment boom was put in place. Luckily the wind was in our favour keeping what is believed to be red diesel in place.
'More absorbent booms and pads were deployed and our colleagues from the harbours division started the clean-up.