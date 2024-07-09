Recommendation 14 of her report stated the ‘government should refund the charges imposed on returning residents at the Comis and acknowledge that they went through a very difficult experience, which was for the good of the island’. Refunds are available to residents who returned to the Isle of Man by ferry on April 15, 22, 29 and May 6, 2020 and were required to stay at the Comis Hotel between April 15 and May 13 that year under the Emergency Powers (Potentially Infectious Persons) Regulations 2020.