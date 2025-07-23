Registration for the fourth annual Government Conference is now open.
Set to take place on September 23 and 24 at the Comis Hotel, this event ‘promises valuable insights and direct engagement’ with government leaders on strategic priorities.
Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the Chief Minister and Ministers along with prominent panellists, addressing a range of topics to the business community.
Key sessions include economic and financial updates (presentations on economic development and an update from the Treasury); connectivity and service strategic updates (presentations and discussions around connectivity both on and off-island); skills and education (an update on education in the island and panel discussion on the island’s workforce); and healthcare (presentations and panel discussions focused on delivering a healthcare service for the island.
Another session involved in the conference will look at public service efficiencies (updates on the efficiencies programme and the ambition to save £50m in five years).
The conference will feature a range of presentations and panel question and answer sessions, including topics on island security, biosphere, migration and housing.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan commented: ‘Our commitment to community engagement has played a key role in this administration, providing the opportunity for myself and Ministers to engage on key topics and issues facing both residents and businesses.
‘The “Listening to You” events offered the chance for members of the public to engage directly through one-to-one conversations while the conference ensures Government can present on strategic updates which impact the business community.
‘This year’s conference, the fourth and final of this administration, will cover a range of topics including public service efficiencies, government finances and the economy, education update, healthcare delivery and connectivity to name a few.’
To view the full agenda and register for the 2025 Isle of Man Government Conference, you can visit https://islandplan.im/conference25