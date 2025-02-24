The family of man killed by a dangerous driver say they will campaign for tougher sentences for those convicted of committing such crimes on the island.
Jackson Paul, 35, was jailed for six years on Monday after he was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving following a trial.
The court previously heard how Jordan Thomas lay on the bonnet of the BMW being driven by Paul and died after falling backwards onto the road when the car sped forward before coming to a sudden halt.
Thomas, 29, sustained catastrophic injuries following the incident on Harbour Road, Onchan, on the evening of February 25 last year and died in the specialist unit at Liverpool’s Aintree Hospital eight days later.
During Paul’s sentencing hearing this week, Deemster Graeme Cook pointed out that anyone convicted of death by dangerous driving in the Isle of Man can only receive a maximum of 14 years in prison while the maximum sentence is life imprisonment in England and Wales.
Deemster Cook said that any sentence he imposed would have to reflect that limit.
While Jordan’s family have no criticism of the deemster or prosecutor Roger Kane, they feel the ‘outdated’ laws on the island need to change.
Jordan’s sister Jade said: ‘We as a family are not happy with the sentence imposed on Jackson Paul but this is of no reflection of Roger Kane or the deemster.
‘While no sentence will ever bring Jordan back, we feel six years for the death of Jordan is simply not enough.’
At the trial earlier this month, the jury did not believe Paul’s claims that he was under immediate threat of being killed or suffering serious injury at the hands of Mr Thomas. They also believed Paul’s actions were not that of a reasonable and competent motorist.
Central to the prosecution case were two mobile phone videos taken by Paul’s passenger. The first showed Mr Thomas on the bonnet and the second captured the moment Mr Thomas fell backwards onto the road after Paul braked suddenly.
Deemster Cook told the court there were no sentencing guidelines to help him and he would be relying on English Sentencing Council guidelines although he said they were not binding.
However, he said: ‘In doing so, I must bear in mind that the maximum sentence with the guideline for this offence in England and Wales is life imprisonment and therefore there must be a downward adjustment on the island.’
As well as being jailed for six years, Paul was also banned from driving for eight years and will have to retake his driving test.