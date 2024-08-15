Douglas City Council is going to spend £1.5 million on remedial work to Shaw’s Brow car park.
It includes the removal and replacement of cladding and bricks to ‘eradicate’ health and safety issues on the multi-storey facility on Church Street.
A number of spaces will be affected by the work, but it was agreed the projet will be phased for ‘minimal disruption’.
It’s expected to take nine months to complete the works which the council is aiming to start next month.
The car park was refurbished and extended in 2003. The local authority says its Shaw’s Brown and Bottleneck car parks bring in more than £1 million of revenue for the council and are ‘essential’ for the city and residents.
The money for the project will be borrowed following the approval of the Department of Infrastructure.