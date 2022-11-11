Remembrance services take place across the island
Remembrance Day service in Castletown - pictured is the reverend Sean Turner, Methodist minister for the south
The island came together on Friday and Sunday to remember those who fought and died in the service of their country.
The nation fell silent for two minutes at 11am on Friday, November 11 (Remembrance Day) and again on Sunday, November 13 (Remembrance Sunday) with wreaths and poppies laid at war memorials across the island.
The commemorations concluded with a National Service of Remembrance at the Royal Chapel in St John’s on Sunday, attended by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer and his wife Lady Lorimer.
Veterans and representatives of the armed forces attended the service along with the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly, Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson, other members of Tynwald, the judiciary, local authorities, the clergy, uniformed organisations and representatives of other civic bodies.
After the service, the congregation made its way to the National War Memorial where His Excellency laid the first wreath, followed by the Chief Minister, the President of Tynwald and then representatives from other organisations.
The Deputy Chief Minister Jane Poole-Wilson MHK represented the island at the Service of Remembrance in London on Sunday, laying a wreath at the Cenotaph in Whitehall in the presence of His Majesty The King.