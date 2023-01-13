Beach Buddies, the volunteer group that clears rubbish from shorelines, is meeting again on Sunday.
This weekend they’ll be at Pooill Vaaish in the south of the island at 10.30am.
The session lasts a maximum of 90 minutes.
Participants should meet at the road through the farm on the way to Pooill Vaaish quarry.
All equipment provided by Beach Buddies.
Volunteers should wear wellies or good walking boots advised and wear clothing suitable for the predicted conditions.
Beach Buddies is a registered charity and relies entirely on donations, no matter how small. You can help us via the attached QR code
It is sponsored by FIM Capital and receives annual funding from the government.