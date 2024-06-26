Workers carrying out repair works in Onchan have been verbally abused by angry motorists caught up in tailbacks.
The traffic chaos has been so great that the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) has postponed work on one part of Nursery Avenue at the junction with Main Road and focus on other parts of the street.
But motorists living or travelling through Onchan will have to brace themselves for a number of other planned works in the village.
Posting on Facebook, the DOI said: ‘Work to permanently repair the road surface at Main Road in the vicinity of Nursery Avenue has been postponed.
‘After our team set up the site this morning it was found that working in open road conditions led to larger than anticipated tailbacks. It was decided that it was best to stop work at that location and focus on other planned repairs to Nursery Avenue which have also been programmed for this week.
‘We will review options with respect to the Main Road works and come up with another plan. It may prove necessary to have to close the road in order to effect these repairs. This work will be scheduled for a later date.’
But the DOI has criticised the behaviour of some motorists.
The post continued: ‘It is disappointing to report that our on-site operatives were subject to abusive language from some passing motorists while trying to do the work this morning (Wednesday). This did not help.
‘Everyone is entitled to come to work and be treated civilly. Repairing our roads invariably causes delay or some disruption when works are being carried out. We do our best to mitigate impact. There is no place for abuse of the people trying to bring about these improvements.’
As well as the work on Nursery Avenue, resurfacing will also begin on Avondale Road on July 1 from its junction with Main Road up to Stoney Road.
Work is expected to be completed by July 4 and Avondale Road will be completely closed while Elm Tree Road will also be completely closed between Avondale Road and Elm Drive. There will be a marked diversion route between Main Road and the upper section of Avondale Road via Governors Road/Bemahague Road/Signpost Corner.
The DOI said: ‘We apologises for any disruption these essential works may cause. This road was temporarily repaired ahead of the TT period until a permanent solution could be included in our programmed works.’
Meanwhile, Whitebridge Road will close completely for three days (from 6am-6pm) between July 9 and August 9 for surface dressing and line marking. The exact dates are not known and will depend on the weather.
Blackberry Lane will also be closed for three days between July 9 and August 8 for surface dressing and line marking.